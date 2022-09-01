Shrewsbury Town making 'big strides' insists David Longwell

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Harry Anderson of Bristol Rovers.

A young Salop side were narrowly beaten by Wolves Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday evening – but in the league there has been some positive as well as some frustrating results.

Steve Cotterill’s side have won one and drawn four of their opening six games – with the victory coming away to Wycombe.

They were frustrated not to pick up more in games against Accrington Stanley and Morecambe, with Longwell insisting they should have more points.

However, he explained that you have to respect how tough League One is now – but positive strides are being made by the squad which is still continuing to gel after a number of summer additions.

The first-team coach said: “I think the league is so difficult. You look at League One, it is getting stronger, and I think so far we have done alright.

“We’ve picked up points, there’s games that we should have won, and could have won, and you don’t get the points for it. Particularly the game here against Accrington, away to Morecambe, so you get a bit greedy that you want to get more points on the board.

“But I think in fairness it is still, as the manager has mentioned a few times, it is a new team, when you think of the players coming in from Chey (Dunkley), to (Jordan) Shipley, (Tom) Bayliss, and it takes a bit of time to gel. But I think you can definitely see from a coaches point of view, there is positive progressions every week.

“We’re asking a lot of the boys when you’re playing those three game weeks it is a massive ask, and I think the application has been excellent. There is a lot of positive signs moving forward. Yes, we want more points and we want to score more goals, but you need to respect the league is very tough, a lot of big teams and a lot of good squads, but I definitely think we are going in the right direction.”