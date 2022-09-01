Notification Settings

Shrewsbury snap up AFC Bournemouth forward Christian Saydee

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury have announced their second deadline day signing, with forward Christian Saydee joining on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Christian Saydee has penned a loan deal at Salop
The 20-year-old is Steve Cotterill's eighth signing of a very busy transfer window, with Town beating a host of other clubs to his signature.

The Reading academy product had a loan spell with Burton Albion earlier this year, but he failed to find the net during his 18 appearances.

But recently, he started for Bournemouth in their Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City and the then Cherries boss, Scott Parker, lauded his performance as 'outstanding'.

The striker was brought into the team as a late injury replacement for Jamal Lowe.

"I thought he was brilliant," the former Bournemouth boss told DorsetLive.

"I thought he was superb. You often find when you're young, you get opportunities when you least expect them. When those opportunities come, you've got to try and take them.

"He certainly took one tonight.

"He got called in in the warm-up, led the line.

"First half, he caused them all sorts of problems.

"He should probably have scored. He was involved in the first.

"Very, very pleased with Christian. He's done outstanding tonight."

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

