Shrewsbury sign Carl Winchester on season-long loan from Sunderland

By Ollie Westbury

Shrewsbury Town have completed their third deadline day deal by signing versatile midfielder Carl Winchester on a seasons long-loan from Sunderland.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Carl Winchester of Sunderland.
The 29-year-old central midfielder made 40 appearances for the Black Cats last season as they were promoted to the championship.

He becomes the ninth summer edition by boss Steve Cotterill, and he can play at right back as well as on the right side of midfield.

He has also enjoyed successful periods at Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham.

Winchester, who has represented Northern Ireland at youth and senior level, already knows Salop duo Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien having played alongside them at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have a recall option on the midfielder in January.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

