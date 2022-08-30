Shrewsbury's Rekeil Pyke rewarded for hard work

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town and Alfie Kilgour of Bristol Rovers (AMA)

The versatile striker has featured in all six League One games so far this campaign, making three starts.

Previously, Pyke has been a bit-part player for Town, but this year, he has been an important feature of Cotterill’s team.

The 24-year-old made four starts for Salop last season before he went on loan to Scunthorpe in January where he made six starts.

And Cotterill says the work Pyke has done before the season is key to his involvement so far this campaign.

“The big thing about Ricky this year is he has done the off-season programme,” the boss said when asked about his performances. “This is key, and he’s done pre-season. That is why he is fit, and that is why he is strong.

“I think he has got a better understanding of the game. He is a great lad.”

Importance

Town’s boss has often stressed the importance of having versatile players, and Pyke is one of a few in the Town squad.

He has played in a variety of roles already this season, doing well at right-wing-back in the Carabao Cup game against Carlisle United.

He made a real impact at the weekend against Bristol Rovers, coming off the bench to replace the injured Dan Udoh.

And if Julien Dacosta were to get injured, and with Elliott Bennett currently on the sidelines with an ankle problem, the boss said he needed to know if he can fill in there.

He continued: “You have to find out if he can play somewhere else as well.

“And he knows how to play right wing and he can play up top as a striker by himself but what we have needed to know is what happens if something happens to Julien Dacosta with Elliott Bennett being injured at this moment in time?

“Who do I put there? I can’t put Aaron Wilbraham or Dave Longwell there.

“So I need to know what Ricky can do. And he understands that.

“ Ricky would have been starting last year like he has been doing this year.