David Longwell: Shrewsbury young guns 'a credit to the club'

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town and David Longwell the first team coach of Shrewsbury Town.

It was a game where Wolves dominated the ball, but Shrewsbury were solid in defence working extremely hard off the ball.

The game came to life with 15 minutes to go when second-half substitute Travis Hernes hit a powerful shot into the bottom corner to the joyful delight of the Salop fans.

But Wolves hit back immediately through Joe Hodges, and then the Wolves skipper netted again in injury time to give his side the win.

And Longwell was extremely proud of the players and the efforts they put in tonight.

"I think they are a real credit to the football club first and foremost," he said when asked about the game.

"We had so many 16-year-olds out there making their professional debuts.

"It is a needs must.

"It is disappointing because we let the goal in late on.

"Which they didn't deserve.

"I think the gaffer has been brilliant to give them the opportunity, that

would not happen at many clubs.

"To have 10 outfield players all out of our academy and all the subs is a credit to the football club.

"It was always going to be tough because we are playing against older players and you are playing against Wolves who are a Premier League team.

"To run them as close as we did.

"What a great night for the football club and for the academy.

Longwell was full of praise for Hernes who came on to score his first professional goal.

The youngster recovered from a back injury earlier in the year and he said he has really kicked on since then.

"He is a really good footballer and to come off the bench and score a goal like that.

"Dreams are made of that. It is just unfortunate that we did not manage to see it out a little bit longer so he could have gone home scoring the winner.

"He had an issue with his back.

"But since then came back, I think it was at the turn of the year, and he has just kicked on since then.

"We cannot be prouder of how they did.

"It is such a positive night for the club and they were so unfortunate.

"They did not deserve to lose.