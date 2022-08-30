Dave Edwards: A point is good, but Shrewsbury must now start kicking on

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town and Harry Anderson of Bristol Rovers (AMA)

The team showed that bit of resilience to come from behind again on the road and secure a well-deserved draw.

And generally, Salop were the team pushing to win the game in the second half.

It has been a tough run of games against Wycombe, Derby and Ipswich.

Three teams you would imagine will be up near the top of the league.

Cotterill will be desperate to get that second win, which will relieve a bit of pressure off the players.

But the performances have been pretty good considering.

It is now about evolving that for games against teams where you will have more of the ball to hurt them, that is the manager’s conundrum.

On paper, the next six to eight games are against teams you’d think will be in the bottom half of the table, except for Oxford and MK Dons, but they are probably not at the height of previous years.

These are the fixtures to have a good go and improve on a mediocre start in terms of points tally – although some performances have been strong. It’s about getting the fans on board early, getting them excited and playing a part. With personnel on the pitch, it could be difficult. Dan Udoh has picked up an injury at the weekend so Town will be hoping that is not too bad.

Joey Barton’s comments were a bit uncalled for. I played against his sides on numerous occasions and then faced his teams when he went into management.

Everything he does is for the good of his team and players, he will have an angle to help his club best.

The Town boss is definitely not a ‘lump it and kick it’ manager. He is very meticulous and forward-thinking, a modern-day manager when you work closely with him.

It’s about resources, and at the moment Town have a small squad.

They have to play to their strengths, which is staying in games and playing on the counter.

There are just a few days left of the transfer window.

A midfielder and striker are what we need.

We may still be missing that X-Factor to create and take a game by the scruff of a neck.

Shipley is very athletic, and he moves well but has not hit the heights fans would’ve hoped for yet.

It feels like, especially with the injury to Dan, they need another number nine through the door for the immediate future to make an impact on this team.

When Steve Cotterill has had success over the last 10 years it’s been with three at the back and two upfront.

The better and more experienced players are in midfield, it’s looking for a stand-out striker to play alongside Udoh or Bowman, but the pair have both had injury problems. Playing two up top gives you that little more when you do have to play longer passes and clearances just to get the team up the pitch quicker.

You see goal after goal in this league from high up, where opposition defenders and midfielders give it away.