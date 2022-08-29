Bristol Rovers 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

Marko Marosi

The keeper was not required to make a save at the Memorial Stadium. His kicking was slightly off at times but he has made a good start to the season.

Reliable 6

Matt Pennington

The defender gave the ball away a couple of times early but improved from there. Moved to right-back in the second half when Cotterill made his substitutions.

Solid 6

Chey dunkley

The centre-back was at his towering best winning lots of headers in Shrewsbury’s penalty box. He took a few blows to the face in the first half but soldiered on.

Courageous 7

Tom Flanagan

A good game for Flanagan, who looked comfortable on the ball either carrying it out of defence, or passing forwards with purpose.

Composed 7

George Nurse

The left-wing-back was Salop’s biggest threat in the game. He was direct and he looked to get past the Rovers full-back putting in some great crosses.

Excellent 8

Julien Dacosta

A quiet afternoon for Dacosta. Taken off when Cotterill changed the formation.

Sacrificed 6

Taylor Moore

The Bristol City loanee’s best afternoon in a Salop shirt. He saw more of the ball and looked to be more adventurous with it.

Improved 7

Luke Leahy

As ever the captain was energetic, and he put in some brilliant and dangerous crosses.

Consistent 7

ToM Bayliss

A tough afternoon for the midfielder. He was dispossessed in the first half which nearly led to a Rovers goal and missed a great chance to give Town the lead in the second half.

Quiet 5

Jordan Shipley

He is always 100 per cent committed and is often involved in lots of good things Shrews do. Just lacking that little bit of quality at the moment, but it will come.

Promising 6

Daniel UDoh

Came off after 40 minutes with a knee injury. Town will hope it is nothing serious.

Unfortunate 6

Substitutes