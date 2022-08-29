Analysis: Super-sub Ryan Bowman is on target to earn another Shrewsbury point

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA) Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-1. George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Harry Anderson of Bristol Rovers. Substitute Ryan Bowman is mobbed by his Shrewsbury team-mates after earning his side a share of the spoils Ryan Bowman scrambles the ball home at the Memorial Stadium George Nurse and Harry Anderson

Ryan Bowman got his first goal of the season for Town as they came from behind to continue their unbeaten start to the league season on the road.

Town bounced back from their loss to Ipswich last weekend, where they put in a performance well below the required standard – but on the back of an incredibly busy schedule.

Prior to the game, there had been some talk about possession and the fact that against Derby, Ipswich and Burnley – all good technical teams with talented players – Town had not seen much of the ball and had defended in a low block.

But it was a different story when they visited Bristol Rovers on Saturday. It was a fiercely-contested encounter, and Town looked to press higher up the pitch.

Although they did not dominate the ball, you could tell they were more comfortable on it.

Steve Cotterill had spoken before the match about how he wanted his side to show more composure when they won it back, which was something they did in Bristol.

Tom Flanagan often carried the ball out of defence, and as a team, they generally tried to pass forward.

As the game wore on, Cotterill switched his formation as Town searched for the goal that would give them all three points. He took off Julien Dacosta and brought on Ryan Bowman, meaning they went away from their usual three at the back to a back four.

Salop registered 20 shots on goal at the Memorial Stadium, more than double that of their opponents.

In truth, the home side probably marginally shaded the opening 45 minutes.

Anderson hit the post with a header which was the best chance of the half, and Marquis forced Dunkley into a brilliant block when his effort looked as if it was heading into the corner.

Taylor Moore saw a long-range effort beaten away by Rovers keeper James Belshaw for Salop.

Rekeil Pyke and Jordan Shipley also saw efforts go narrowly wide for the visitors.

But after the break, it was all Town, the tactical change kept Rovers penned in, and Shrews should have opened in the scoring when Tom Bayliss missed a header from six yards out.

It came from a George Nurse cross – who was a constant threat for Town down their left – and it was a guilt edge chance to open the scoring.

And Salop were punished for not being clinical enough.

Moments later, and against the run of play, Rovers took the lead.

Aaron Collins showed great skill to find some space for himself and run at the Shrewsbury defence.

He played a great through-ball to Loft, who slotted home from close range.

One thing that Cotterill said about the formation changes post-match is that although it helps his side offensively, they do make Town more vulnerable and more likely to concede.

Salop have shown some real resilience on a couple of occasions this season.

They went behind at Wycombe but manage to turn that around and come away with a 2-1 win in extreme weather conditions.

And just over 10 minutes later, they finally got their reward.

Bowman was on hand in the penalty area to bundle the ball over the line following a goalmouth scramble from a Luke Leahy corner.

They could have gone on to win the game, right at the end, when Bowman went through on goal, and he spotted Belshaw off his line, but he could not get enough on his effort to lob the keeper.

It was a good performance by Town and one that Cotterill was pleased with.

But their star striker Daniel Udoh hobbled off in the 40th minute after hurting his knee.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, but the striker looked in real pain. Udoh will be gutted, as the forward has only just recovered from an ankle injury that kept him out of Salop’s season opener against Morecambe.

And perhaps now, it puts even more pressure on Shrewsbury to bring in a striker ahead of the transfer window closing on Thursday.

Their other experienced experience option up front is Aiden O’Brien, who is also having a period on the sidelines with a hip injury.

The striker will be scanned early next week – and Town will be desperate for positive news.