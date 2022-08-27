Bristol Rovers 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Luca Hoole of Bristol Rovers.

Town kept up their unbeaten away record in the league this season putting in a good display at the Memorial Stadium.

It was a fiercely contested encounter between the two sides, and both had chances in the first half with Rovers hitting the posts and Salop firing just wide on a number of occasions.

And the Pirates took the lead midway through the second half when Ryan Loft slotted home. A goal that was completely against the run of play.

But Town kept probing the Rovers defence, and they got their rewards with just over ten minutes to go when second-half substitute Ryan Bowman converted after a goal-mouth scramble.

Steve Cotterill's men could have won it at the end when Bowman went through on goal, but his effort was hit tamely at Rovers' keeper.

Cotterill recalled Taylor Moore to the starting eleven against the Pirates, in place of Rekeil Pyke.

The change meant a change in shape for Salop, moving away from the 3-5-2 formation that played last week against Ipswich to a 3-4-2-1.

It was the usual back four, with Marko Marosi playing behind Tom Flanagan, Chey Dunkley and Matthew Pennington.

Moore lined up alongside Luke Leahy for the first time in the league since Town won 2-1 at Wycombe. George Nurse and Julien Dacosta were in their familiar wingback roles.

Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss played in the two number 10 roles behind Town's talisman Daniel Udoh.

It was a bright start by Town, and they created the game's first meaningful chance.

Shipley played a nice ball out to the left, and Nurse put a great cross in, but it was well held by Belshaw despite being challenged by Bayliss who picked up a knock for his trouble.

The hosts grew into the game in front of their home crowd.

Bayliss was dispossessed in the Shrewsbury half by Marquis, who jinked past a few challenges and got a shot off that looked destined for the corner, but it was blocked and put behind for a corner.

Antony Evans was bright for the hosts.

And the Pirates almost took the lead when Anderson headed against the post. Evans had got to the byline and put in a great cross but the defender's header beat Marosi but hit the woodwork.

Unfortunately for Salop their star striker Daniel Udoh had to be taken off in the 41st minute, the forward hobbled off and looked in a lot of pain. He was replaced by Rekeil Pyke.

Salop were on the front foot more at the Memorial Stadium, and they had chances of their own to open the scoring.

George Nurse had a good half, and he saw a deflected shot go behind for a corner.

Moore had a shot from distance saved by Belshaw, but Shrews recycled the ball, and Pyke did well to get a shot off, and it went just inches wide.

And Salop started the second half the brighter.

First Nurse put in a dangerous cross that needed to be cleared.

And then Shipley had another effort that went just wide after a good cross from Pennington.

And the boss made an attacking substitution in the 51st minute when Ryan Bowman came on for Dacosta.

Bayliss should have given Shrewsbury the lead in the 67th minute, another brilliant Nurse cross.

The former Preston man was unmarked at the back post, but his header was saved by Belshaw.

Town were made to pay for the misses moments later when Rovers took the lead.

Aaron Collins showed some great skill to get some space for himself and run at the Shrewsbury defence.

He played a great through ball to Loft who slotted home from close range.

It was a sucker punch for Town, as the hosts had showed very little ambition in the second half.

And with just over ten minutes to go, Town finally got their rewards for their efforts.

A Luke Leahy corner was converted by second-half substitute Ryan Bowman after a goal-mouth scramble.

Town could have taken all three points at the death when Bowman went through on goal.

But the ball was bouncing high, and he tried to lob Belshaw and it was easy for the keeper to claim.

Teams

Salop: Marosi, Flanagan, Dunkley, Pennington, Dacosta (Bowman 54mins), Nurse, Moore, Leahy, Shipley, Bayliss (Bloxham 72 mins), Udoh (Pyke 41mins).

Shrews subs: Burgoyne, Bowman, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Craig, Barlow.

Bristol: Belshaw, Gordon (Loft 60mins), Marquis (Saunders 76mins), Collins, Rossiter, Coutts (Finley 60mins), Gibson, Anderson, Evans, Hoole.