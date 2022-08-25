Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury in the mix for more additions

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop have already signed six players this summer.

And the boss has previously said he would like to add a striker and a midfielder to his squad before the window closes next week.

It is understood those incomings are likely to be on loan.

Cotterill has previously said Town need to bide their time and be patient in the market.

“We are certainly in the mix with a couple of things,” the boss said, when asked about transfer activity.

“It just depends on how that comes out next week.

“I think people are still having that game of bluff at this moment in time.

“There are many things, as I have said before, that make up a transfer.

“It’s not just you wanting the player.

“It’s you wanting the player, being able to afford the player, the player wanting to come to you. His agent wanting the player to come to you.

“That club wanting the player to come to you, and if you times that by four or five, that is what we have to deal with.”

The transfer window is due to close on September 1.

And the boss believes there is likely to be a ‘mad flurry’ of movement closer to deadline day.

“I don’t think things are going to happen until late on in this window,” he added. “I think at the moment, it is pretty rock solid across the board.

“What there will be, I think, is a mad flurry of things next week. You need one transfer because once that happens, it opens up the chain. At the moment it is blocked because I think teams are hanging on to players in case they sell someone.

“Or they are hanging on to players because they have put in an offer for someone, and it has not been accepted.”

And the boss said anything can happen in the transfer window.

He continued: “It is a transfer window you can’t be confident about anything.

“Because what you can’t always do is believe the other person down the end of the phone, and what they are telling you.