Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill working 'around the clock' to bring in two new signings

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Sam Morsy of Ipswich Town.

Town fell to their second home defeat of the season at the weekend, losing 3-0 to Ipswich Town.

The Tractor boys were able to make five changes to the side that won 1-0 at Burton Albion in midweek. Whereas Town named an unchanged side from the one who put in a tremendous shift to earn a point against Derby.

And every one of those players played 90 minutes, with Cotterill only having inexperienced players on his bench.

“We haven’t got a bucket of money,” the boss said, when asked if there were any further developments with transfers.

“So what you do is you have to bide your time. You have to be patient with things.

“You have to still try and work on things. We do that nearly every day.

“I was on the phone again last night at ten-to-nine when you think you want to prepare for a game.

“Talking to people and situations and who is around. We see if this player is available or if that player is available.”

Town are suffering in part due to injuries to key members of their squad.

Aiden O’Brien has just had a minor operation on a hip problem he has been battling since he joined the club.

Since he signed a two-year deal, the 28-year-old has only managed one appearance, and that was as a late substitute on the opening day at Morecambe.

The forward is now set to be out for six weeks as he begins his rehabilitation.

Elliot Bennett is closer to being back fit now, he has not featured at all this season for Town.

Back in July, he had minor surgery on a nagging ankle problem, and although the wing-back is no longer on crutches he is still unavailable for selection.

“We would not talk so much about players if Aiden O’Brien and Elliot Bennett were on the bench,” said Cotterill.

“What happens is you see two young boys go on, and you think are they ready for this.

“We have to produce some younger players in our football club for it to be sustainable.

“Ipswich could probably have two or three other players sitting at home that would probably get in their team.

“We have not got that luxury.

“It is not a reality check for me, I know where I am. It doesn’t make my job any easier but I know where I am.

“I know what budget we have and we try and get the best players we can for that.

“And we have done alright.