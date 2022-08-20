Shrewsbury Town 0-3 Ipswich Town - Report

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town and Christian Walton of Ipswich Town (AMA)

Goals from Tyreece John-Jules, Conor Chaplin and Kayden Jackson were enough to give The Tractors Boys a deserved victory at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Steve Cotterill's men were always going to be up against it after two games which would have taken a lot out of them against Wycombe and Derby.

And they went behind on 22 minutes thanks to a great individual goal from Arsenal loanee John-Jules after he dispossessed Town captain Luke Leahy midway through his own half, he then ran through the Town defence and slotted past Marosi.

Early into the second-half Ipswich doubled their lead thanks to a shot from Conor Chaplin, after good work from Leif Davis on the left-hand side.

The Tractor Boys sealed their win in injury time when Kayden Jackson slotted home after Pennington had cleared the ball off the line.

Cotterill named the same eleven as the one that started against Derby in midweek.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Marcus Harness of Ipswich Town (AMA)

Town were whole-hearted and disciplined on Tuesday night, their point was deserved, but the boss would have been asking for more of the same from his players against The Tractor Boys, another side who will be looking for promotion this season.

In the week, Town only named seven substitutes, as Ryan Bowman was ruled out with a back problem.

But Town were boosted when the forward was fit enough to regain his place in the squad, giving Town some much-needed experience on the bench.

Ipswich had started the season brightly, with Kieran Mckenna's side getting three wins and a draw in their opening fixtures.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Sam Morsy of Ipswich Town (AMA)

The game started as you would expect, the visitors having lots of the ball and Town holding their shape.

Ipswich had a great chance to take lead through Vincent-Young.

There was a diagonal ball over the top, and the forward found himself through on goal. He took the ball around Marosi, but Tom Flanagan put in a goal-saving challenge, just getting a toe to the ball before he could finish.

It was an early warning for Town, and a great opportunity for The Tractor Boys to open the scoring.

And on 22 minutes, Ipswich did take the lead. Leahy was dispossessed midway through his own half by John-Jules. The Arsenal loanee carried the ball to the edge of the area, where he breezed past Chey Dunkley and calmly slotted the ball past Marko Marosi.

It was a great piece of individual skill, but it was a disappointing goal for Town to concede.

Julien Da Costa of Shrewsbury Town and Leif Davis of Ipswich Town (AMA)

There was little goal-mouth action for Town. They looked to absorb pressure and hit the visitors on the break.

But when they won the ball back it would not stick with Rekeil Pyke and Daniel Udoh.

They did get a couple of crosses into the box, and Ipswich's keeper did not look convincing dealing with them.

A cross from Jordan Shipley was the closest Salop came, his ball to the back post left Walton in the middle of nowhere, but Matthew Pennington could not get his header on target.

Cotterill would need to lift his side during the break if they were to get anything from the game.

And seven minutes into the second half Ipswich doubled their lead.

Davis cut in from the left to find Chaplin on the edge of the box. He shoots, and despite a hand from Marosi, it finds its way into the corner.

Town did threaten more in the second half, but the quality in the final third was just missing from Town.

Tom Bayliss, who seems to be growing into his time at Town, had some nice touches.

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

He played a ball into the channel for Udoh to chase, and he squared it into the box, but Shipley's shot hit Pyke.

With 18 minutes left on the clock, Cotterill made a triple change, bringing on Charlie Caton, Tom Bloxham and Ryan Bowman.

But it did little to change the complexion of Town's afternoon.

Ipswich were comfortable in possession, and they kept Town at arms length before getting a third in injury time.

Captain Sam Morsy had a shot, it was blocked on the line by Pennington, but it only went to substitute Jackson, who bundled it home.

Town (3-5-2): Marosi, Pennington, Dunkley, Flanagan, Dacosta (Bloxham 72mins), Nurse, Bayliss, Leahy, Shipley, Pyke (Bowman 72mins), Udoh (Caton 72mins).

Subs: Moore, Burgoyne, Craig, Barlow,

Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1): Walton, Davis, MOrsy, Woolfenden, Evans, Chaplin, Harness, John-Jules (Ladapo 74mins), Burgess, Vincent-Young (Jackson 74mins), Donacien.

Subs: Edmundson, Leigh, Aluko, Edwards, Hladky.