Shrewsbury beaten by better side admits Steve Cotterill after 3-0 loss to Ipswich

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Salop lost their second home game of the season when Ipswich Town visited Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Town were tasked with a difficult run of fixtures in Augst, playing three sides who will be aiming for the automatic promotion places in the space of seven days.

And following good results against Wycombe and Derby, the fixture against Ipswich proved one step too far for Cotterill's men.

A brilliant solo goal from Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules opened the scoring in the first half, with Shrewsbury struggling to make an impact on their opponents in the first period.

But despite starting the second better, they conceded again when Conor Chaplin shot from just outside the penalty area.

And Town rarely threatened Christian Walton's goal, and Ipswich rounded off their victory when Kayden Jackson scored in injury time.

The boss said Ipswich were better than his team.

"The bottom line is they were better than us," Cotterill said when he was asked about the game.

"It was tough for the boys out there. It felt like the month had caught up with us a little bit, and certainly this week.

"We just looked a little bit reactive, and I dare I say we looked a little bit tired. I just think it has been a long month, and it's been a long week.

"It is easy to talk about it, but it is a big old pitch when you are out there.

"We have just played two of the teams who are going to have good possession whoever they play against Derby and Ipswich."

Ipswich Town's boss, Kieran McKenna, was able to make multiple changes from his side's 1-0 win at Burton Albion in the week.

But Shrewsbury made no changes from the team, who all played 90 minutes in midweek against Derby County.

"We can't make wholesale changes," the boss continued.

"They have changed nearly all their frontline and wingbacks from the other night.

"How many changes have they made? Five? We are not in that luxury to able to have that. We are talking about a club here that's budget will dwarf ours.

"And that's why they can put together a squad like that.