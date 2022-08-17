Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town apologise for entry queues

By Russell Youll

Shrewsbury Town have apologised to fans after the club’s new access system left supporters queuing outside the ground after kick-off.

.Shrewsbury fans (AMA)

Fans complained about missing kick-off in their clash against Derby on Tuesday and the club said in a statement: “We are working with all parties involved to resolve the issues.”

The statement added: “After collecting data from the system, 5,092 fans attempted to get through the turnstiles in the 20 mins prior to kick-off (after 7:25pm). Subtract the number of away fans... and it would’ve required 13 fans to go through each of the 18 home turnstiles per minute in order for everyone to make it in on time. Therefore, where possible, we encourage fans to try to get into the stadium earlier to avoid long queues.”

The club said they are also looking into the quality of printing on tickets and season cards as well as the IT infrastructure.

Russell Youll

