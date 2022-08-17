Notification Settings

S2 E4: Shrews Views - Causing the big boys big problems!

By Jonny Drury

Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury return for another episode of Shrews Views - after a big week for Steve Cotterill's side.

Check out the latest episode of Shrews Views - brought to you by the Kettle and Toaster Man
They said a win at Wycombe would be a big statement and so it proved to be as Luke Leahy's late spot kick gave Salop all three points.

Before they pushed newly relegated Derby all the way at the Meadow and really could have won it late on.

Ollie and Jonny dissect the superb results against two of the big sides - look at who stood out and talk other topics such as Rekeil Pyke back up top, Luke Leahy's start to the season and the injury blow to Aiden O'Brien.

And the boys look ahead to Saturday and Ipswich and what another result would mean for Salop.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

