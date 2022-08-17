S2 E4: Shrews Views - Causing the big boys big problems!

Check out the latest episode of Shrews Views - brought to you by the Kettle and Toaster Man

They said a win at Wycombe would be a big statement and so it proved to be as Luke Leahy's late spot kick gave Salop all three points.

Before they pushed newly relegated Derby all the way at the Meadow and really could have won it late on.

Ollie and Jonny dissect the superb results against two of the big sides - look at who stood out and talk other topics such as Rekeil Pyke back up top, Luke Leahy's start to the season and the injury blow to Aiden O'Brien.