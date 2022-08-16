Steve Cotterill delighted with 'immense' work-rate Shrewsbury forwards

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Salop backed up a brilliant result at the weekend at Wycombe with another committed display against a side that the boss believes will be aiming to win the division this season.

Even though Derby had the majority of the possession, Town were resolute and organised limiting the visitors to very few clear-cut chances.

Salop could have won it themselves at the end when Daniel Udoh missed a great chance to clinch the points in injury time.

And the boss was pleased with the performance of his side.

He said: "We had to stay disciplined. We had to stay organised, and I still feel by doing that we had better chances in the game tonight.

"The game will do Dan the world of good.

"I thought him Rekeil Pyke, Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss tonight, for your attacking stroke flair players – I thought they were immense tonight.

"Absolutely immense.

"The goalkeeper and the back five will always get the credit for a clean sheet. But really it started with them tonight, and in the end, we could have won it.

"We had to stay disciplined. We had to stay organised and I still feel by doing that we had better chances in the game tonight.