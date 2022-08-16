Shrewsbury v Derby preview: Salop go into a tough run with confidence boosted

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill (AMA)

It will be the second game of an incredibly challenging week for Salop after they beat Wycombe 2-1 at the weekend.

And Town are also set to play another of League One’s big boys when Ipswich Town visit this Saturday.

Salop will be looking to build on their first league goals and their first league win at the weekend for the home double-header.

Steve Cotterill’s side were much more clinical at Adams Park. And it was a statement win for Shrews, who battled hard in extreme weather conditions to come up with a late winner.

To that point, it had been an mixed start to the season for Town.

It was a good point at Morecambe on the opening day, even though they probably deserved all three.

But it was a difficult game for them when they welcomed Accrington Stanley to the Meadow, a controversial red card for Tom Flanagan, and a late Tommy Leigh goal saw them fall to the first defeat of the season.

So the wins against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup and Wycombe in the league will have given the side a confidence boost ahead of the games.

In defence, Chey Dunkley, Matthew Pennington and Flanagan have all done well at the start of the season, and they offer Shrews a threat from set-pieces.

Shrews’ rearguard will need to be on top form again when they take on The Rams.

It is at the end other end of the pitch, however, where Salop have been a little more inconsistent.

They managed two goals from their two shots on target at Adams Park – and they may need to be just as lethal against Liam Rosenior’s men this evening.

But Daniel Udoh is back fit, and although he probably isn’t up to full match sharpness yet, you feel if he gets a chance he will take it.

Town will be wary of the after-effects of their hard shift in the heat at the weekend. Nine Salop players who played in the Carabao Cup fixture against Carlisle last week featured on Saturday at Wycombe. In contrast, Wycombe had the luxury of making seven changes.

And Shrews have an important and busy couple of weeks ahead of them, playing every Saturday and Tuesday for the next three weeks.

And Cotterill said last week’s wins give the players a lift.

“The mood changes when you get a couple of wins, and that’s understandable,” said the boss.

“And for everybody, it helps the players it helps them with their confidence going forwards.

“So we are pleased we have those couple of wins.

“We have great respect for Derby County.

“They are a huge club, with fantastic tradition.