Shrewsbury Town have a dressing room 'full of leaders' insists Steve Cotterill

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town.

Luke Leahy was appointed Salop skipper for 2022/23 on the eve of their first league game at Morecambe but Cotterill believes there are plenty more individuals at Town who are ready to stand up and counted on and off the pitch.

After getting a win and a draw in their opening two games, they needed to use all the resilience they could find when they went 1-0 down in soaring temperatures at Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.

But they completed a remarkable comeback with a minute of normal time remaining when Leahy scored a penalty after Tom Bayliss was fouled in the box. That gave Town a 2-1 statement victory over the promotion-chasing Chairboys.

And the boss said there are other players in the dressing room that have leadership qualities and this can only help Leahy.

He said: “Luke is a good lad, but it’s not just Luke in there.

“There are a good few leaders in there this year, that will assist Luke.

“Luke is still a young man, and he has got a couple of experienced boys around him that have shown good leadership skills.

“And we have that from a few of them, so he is well supported in there.

“I am obviously pleased for him, but I am pleased for everyone else as well.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town forward Aiden O’Brien has had a minor operation on a hip injury yesterday.

The forward made a seven-minute cameo at Morecambe on the opening day of the season, but he has not featured since for Salop.

London-born O’Brien came through the youth ranks at Millwall, for whom he scored 44 goals in 226 games in all competitions across six seasons.

The 28-year-old arrived on a free transfer after leaving Portsmouth in the summer, signing a two-year contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But he was unable to play in pre-season as he has battled to recover from a hip problem.