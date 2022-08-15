Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury striker Aiden O'Brien set for minor hip operation

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town forward Aiden O'Brien is set to have a minor operation on a hip injury this afternoon.

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town.
Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town.

The forward made a brief seven-minute cameo at Morecambe on the opening day of the season, but he has not featured since for Salop.

London-born O'Brien came through the youth ranks at Millwall, for whom he scored 44 goals in 226 games in all competitions across six seasons.

The 28-year-old arrived on a free transfer after leaving Portsmouth in the summer, signing a two-year contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But he did not play a minute in pre-season as he has battled to recover from a hip problem.

The forward had been to London to see a specialist, and despite several injections, he will now have to go under the knife.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News