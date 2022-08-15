Shrewsbury striker Aiden O'Brien set for minor hip operation

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town.

The forward made a brief seven-minute cameo at Morecambe on the opening day of the season, but he has not featured since for Salop.

London-born O'Brien came through the youth ranks at Millwall, for whom he scored 44 goals in 226 games in all competitions across six seasons.

The 28-year-old arrived on a free transfer after leaving Portsmouth in the summer, signing a two-year contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But he did not play a minute in pre-season as he has battled to recover from a hip problem.