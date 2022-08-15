George Nurse shines in superb win on the road: Wycombe 1-2 Shrewsbury - Ratings

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Most of Wycombe’s nine shots on target were from distance, but the keeper dealt with everything thrown his way. There was nothing he could do about the opening goal.

Reliable 7

Matthew Pennington

The defender was up against Mehmeti, who looked dangerous for the hosts, but he coped with him well. Scored a great header for Town’s equaliser, his first goal of the season.

Resilient 7

Chey Dunkley

Another good performance from the centre-back. Yet again, he got his head to every ball that went into Salop’s box. He was involved in a mix-up with Marosi in the first half after a long ball over the top, but it did not cost anything.

Consistent 7

Tom Flanagan

Headed the ball straight up into the air for Wycombe’s opener, which was picked up by McCleary, and he fired into Salop’s net. But he made up for it by winning the flick on for Pennington’s equaliser.

Steady 7

George Nurse

Town had two good chances in the first half, one came from Nurse’s ball to Shipley, and the other came from the left wing-back’s brilliant cross for Dacosta. He looked very comfortable on the ball.

Excellent 8

Julien Dacosta

Another good showing from the wing-back. He got up and down the touchline well in the heat. But he was not involved as much going forward as he was against Accrington.

Energetic 6

Luke Leahy

Wycombe had 69 per cent of the possession so it was a day for hard work off the ball for Town’s midfielders. As always, Leahy was everywhere. Scored the winner from the spot under pressure to secure the points for Town.

Calm 7

Taylor Moore

Put himself about and did his defensive duties well, which was an important role with Salop not seeing much of the ball. He was replaced by Bayliss on 66 minutes.

Solid 6

jordan Shipley

He got among the Wycombe players, putting in some good challenges playing behind the front two. Put in a great ball into the box for Pyke to attack in the first half.

Committed 6

Rekeil Pyke

It was always going to be a difficult afternoon for the forward, with most of his work being out of possession. But he worked hard and tried to provide an outlet for Town.

Quiet 6

Daniel Udoh

Great to see Salop’s talisman make his first league start of the season. Played one great through ball that could have led to a Salop goal in the first half.

Battling 7

Substitutes