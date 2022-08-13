Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steve Cotterill happy with Shrewsbury wing-back versatility

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill is 'really pleased' with the options he has at wingback, insisting they have more depth there than last season.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.
Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Part of Town's recruitment this summer was to sign versatile players who can feature in different positions.

And Jordan Shipley is an example of this. In the first two league games, he played just off Ryan Bowman, but on Tuesday against Carlisle he played at left wingback, somewhere he has played numerous times for Coventry.

The boss made three personal changes in the EFL cup, but four positional changes to freshen up his wingbacks.

He said: "We now have areas of cover in the wingbacks that we never had all of last year, and it was very very difficult trying to work those roles.

"And we are going to need all of that throughout the season.

"They do call it the graveyard shift out there it is a tough old shift, but if you can get to a scenario where your wingbacks are doing really well, they are the ones who make the system work.

"Jordan Shipley had already played football for Coventry in the left wingback role.

"He can play left wing, midfield or wingback, and that's why I wanted Jordan to play there the other night because that gives us him, Luke Leahy, who signed as a left wingback and George Nurse."

On the other side, Town signed 26-year-old Julien Dacosta on loan from Coventry, and he has made an immediate impression at Montgomery Waters Meadow. He was impressive last weekend against Accrington, and he got his first assist for Town against Carlisle.

Last season Rekeil Pyke went out on loan to Scunthorpe, only featuring six times but he is also a good option to play on the right.

And when Elliot Bennett recovers from Injury, the Town boss will have lots of options to choose from.

He said: "I know that when Elliot is fit, we have him and Julien for those wingback roles.

"Rekeil Pyke before he went out on loan last year played there, and he did really well, and he did well there the other night.

"With him, it's like he is a winger but you just put the reigns on him a little bit and ask him to do the defensive side of the pitch as well."

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News