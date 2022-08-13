Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh delighted at Chey Dunkley signing

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town.

The defender arrived on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, and Cotterill was not the only person who was delighted to have secured his signature.

"I mentioned it to Dan Udoh that we were signing Chey and he remembered going into the channel against Sheffield Wednesday to hold this ball up, and he thought oh my god Dunkley is coming," the boss laughed.

Dunkley has made a big impression since making his league debut away at Morecambe on the opening day. He put in a big performance against Accrington last weekend, winning almost every single header into Salop's penalty area.

And the defender managed to get his first goal for the club, scoring the winner Carlisle in the Carabao Cup this week in the 87th minute. He bundled the ball over the line following a header across the goal from Matthew Pennington from a Tom Bayliss free kick.

The 30-year-old is an immensely experienced defender, and he has played more than 50 times in the Championship to go with over 100 appearances in league one.

He was one of six summer signings brought in by Steve Cotterill, and the Town boss is pleased with how easily he has fitted in with the group.

"I have loved how he has been since he has come in here," said Cotterill.

"You never know what you are going to get when you bring a player in, you can do as much homework as you like, thankfully the homework that myself and Keith did on him, he ticked the boxes.

"So thanks very much to those people who have given us good recommendations for Chey.

"He is all in. He is huge, he is a monster. He is aggressive.

"You certainly would not want him tackling you from behind you that is for sure."

And Dunkley will need to be on top form this weekend when Shrews make the trip to Wycombe.

The Chairboys, who finished sixth last year in League One, narrowly missed out on promotion after losing to Sunderland in the playoff final.

They are known for their direct style of play, and all three centre-backs, including Dunkley, will need to be up for the challenge.