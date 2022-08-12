Wycombe vs Shrewsbury - Match Preview

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Steve Cotterill’s men will be hoping a win and three goals against Carlisle in the Carabao Cup will give them momentum as they travel to the Adams Park Stadium to play Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers.

Goals from Luke Leahy, Daniel Udoh and Chey Dunkley helped Salop to progress in the cup, but the victory will also have given the side a lift after they lost 1-0 to Accrington last weekend following a controversial sending off of defender Tom Flanagan.

Udoh getting his first start of the season, and his first goal will also help to increase confidence, as it gives them more options in forward areas.

Town have been wasteful in front of goal in their opening two League One games, and Cotterill urged his side to be more ruthless when they get opportunities.

The return of their talisman is important, and he will need to be on top form at Wycombe.

One thing Salop will hope to maintain is the defensive solidity they have shown during their opening fixtures.

Against Accrington, Shrewsbury restricted the visitors to very little until the controversial red card of Flanagan in the 57th minute. They had a few shots from distance, but nothing significant, and even when they went down to 10 men, Cotterill’s side were disciplined and kept their shape well.

But Wycombe will be a completely new challenge for Town, with The Chairboys posing a unique threat. They finished sixth last season in League One and missed out on promotion after losing to Sunderland in the play-off final.

Former Wolves and Burnley striker Sam Vokes will lead the line for the home side. The forward has vast experience across the Premier League and the Championship. In his 64 caps for Wales, he has scored 11 goals, and his physicality and power will give Shrewsbury’s back three something else to ponder.

And the Town boss is very aware of the threat Wycombe possess.

He said: “They are a very experienced team, and that is what we have got to come up against at the weekend.

“We have got to make sure we are streetwise this weekend because they are very dangerous.

“Gareth has been there a long time now. It is always good when you have been in charge of a club for a little while.

“It allows you time to build and to change players around, he has done a good job at Wycombe, and he seems to enjoy it there.”

And the boss thinks Salop’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Carlisle came at a good time.

He added: “The win the other night was welcome.

“It was good for the players to get that first win of the season.