Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill keen to bring in another midfielder and striker

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill alongside assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham

So far, Town have made six new additions this summer, but the boss said he would like to add more options in attack and midfield before the end of the window.

All of the new arrivals have now made their debuts.

Aiden O’Brien, Tom Bayliss, Jordan Shipley and Chey Dunkley joined the club permanently, and Julien Dacosta and Taylor Moore signed season-long loan deals.

Speaking previously, the boss said any signings would most likely be on loan.

And now Cotterill has pointed out what areas of the squad he feels need strengthening – but in order for those to happen, someone may need to go the other way.

“We probably need another midfield player, and I probably think that we do need another striker,” the boss said.

“I do think that, but as I said before for both of those positions to happen someone may have to go out of the door.

“So it might be that we can maybe do one of them, but if somebody doesn’t go out the door, we certainly won’t be able to do the other.

“So it is very difficult, when you think you want a couple.

“But sometimes you can’t get everything you want.”

Town secured a draw in their first game away at Morecambe but they lost their first home game against Accrington – not scoring in either fixture.

And despite scoring three against Carlisle in the week, they will need to be more ruthless in front of goal to get their first league win.

And the Town boss said it is disrespectful to talk about players from other clubs.

“I would never comment anyway,” he said when asked about transfers.

“If you are involved in it, it’s disrespectful to the club, the player and the player’s agent.

“I wouldn’t want anyone talking about any of my players.

“I think the only time you can ever talk about them is if the player comes in through your doors and you can talk about what you are trying to sign or what you have signed.