Leahy leads by example as Dan Udoh returns with a goal: Shrewsbury 3-2 Carlisle - player ratings

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1.

Marko Marosi 6

Salop keeper was solid in the main and couldn't really have done an awful lot to keep out Edmondson's opener, with the striker firing home in acres of space. Came out to try and smother the second and got a hand to Dennis' strike but couldn't keep it out.

Matthew Pennington 7

Tried to get forward and get things going in the first half - and saw an early shot whistle past the post. Commanding as always, won his headers, and played a hand in the winner as he headed back into the danger zone for Dunkley to tap home.

Tom Flanagan 6

Played after his red card appeal was won. Salop didn't look their usual solid selves at the back early on - and the defenders will be disappointed with the goal conceded and the chances the visitors had. Grew into the game in the second half and apart from the goal didn't give the visitors much.

Chey Dunkley 6

Up and down night for the summer signing. Was solid for large parts - but will be disappointed he didn't cut out the long ball into the box for Dennis' goal - but he made up for it getting into the position to tap home the winner late on.

Rekeil Pyke 7

Playing in his makeshift right wing back position in the first period - and impressed. Got forward and got crosses into the box. Switched to play up top after Steve Cotterill's half time changes - and looked lively. Had a few shots blocked - and it was an overall decent night for the man who has been out of favour.

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town and Callum Guy of Carlisle United.

Taylor Moore 5

Had a tough first period and conceded possession cheaply - before being hooked off at half time in a double change.

Tom Bayliss 7

It was a tough first period in the main for Salop - as they struggled to get into a rhythm and show creativity going forward. But in the second half they did and a lot of it came through the summer signing. Always looking to pick the lock and was a key part in the win.

Jordan Shipley 6

Played as a left wing back, out of position and had an average night. Did have an effort from range blocked and tried hard to get Salop moving forward.

Luke Leahy 8

The new captain led by example, covering a lot of ground and trying to drive his side on. Scored a superb free kick late in the first period and was unfortunate not to have scored before the goal too having latched onto a Bloxham cross. His goal contributions will again be key this year.

Dan Udoh 7

Back in the side after his injury lay off and showed why he will be so important for Town this season. Grew into the game - had a couple of sniffs in the second half before taking down a bouncing cross, turning superbly and firing home with his left. Super strike.

Tom Bloxham 5

Got into some good areas in the first half down the flanks - before being hooked off at the break.

Subs

46 George Nurse 6

Looked lively after coming on at the break. Always tried to get forward down the left and dug out some decent crosses.

46 Julien Dacosta 7