Steve Cotterill could make changes for Shrewsbury Town EFL Cup tie

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has said he may make a couple of changes ahead of his side’s EFL cup tie against Carlisle today.

Shrewsbury Town Steve Cotterill
Salop are set to take on The Blues in the first round of the cup this evening at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Town are waiting on the availability of defender Tom Flanagan after Cotterill confirmed they are appealing the red card he was shown against Accrington at the weekend.

Managers often use the cup competitions to allow squad players the opportunity to get minutes in their legs.

And Shrewsbury have a very busy schedule coming up, with the fixtures coming thick and fast most Saturdays and Tuesdays.

It is a tight turn after playing Accrington at the weekend, and they have an important game away at Wycombe this Saturday.

And the boss said he is considering making a few changes to his starting eleven.

“There might be a couple,” he said when asked if there will be any rotation of players ahead of the clash.

“We need to wait on the incident with Tom and find out where that one is because then that might alter one or two other positions.

“We may make a couple of changes, but we may have to wait and see on which ones.

“We have started training at a different time on Monday just to give the lads a little bit more recovery time.

“As nine times out of ten on Saturday night after a game, you don’t sleep very well.”

