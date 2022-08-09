EFL Cup preview: Shrewsbury seeking that winning feeling in the cup

Shrewsbury Town are in EFL Cup action against Carlisle (AMA)

Town lost their first game of the season on Saturday, thanks to a late Tommy Leigh header, which secured all three points for visitors Accrington.

And tonight’s EFL cup encounter against League Two, Carlisle, will be a great opportunity for Town to get back to winning ways, and give them a confidence boost ahead of a difficult trip to Wycombe on Saturday.

The match may also provide a good opportunity for some squad players, who have not had many minutes, to impress boss Steve Cotterill, after he said he ‘may make a couple of changes’ ahead of the game. It has become normal for managers to rotate their squads heavily in the cup competitions, so it is good to see Cotterill aiming to pick a good eleven.

With six new recruits still bedding into the Shrewsbury squad, it is important they play as many games together as possible so that relationships and link-ups continue to build.

Town were boosted ahead of kick-off on Saturday when their Talisman Daniel Udoh was named on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury. And tonight’s clash against The Blues could see their talisman in contention to make his first competitive start of the season after he missed their opening game at Morecambe.

Steve Cotterill will be hoping his side can take the opportunities they create after they missed several really good chances to open the scoring at the weekend.

But in both games, they have defended well. With Accrington not having a notable chance until their goal in the 77th minute, and Shrews did have 10 men by this point.

Despite only having one point out of a possible six, Salop have put in two decent performances, and they will be disappointed they do not have more to show for it.

Today’s game will not be straightforward though, because the visitors to Montgomery Waters Meadow have made a strong start to the season. Carlisle have taken four points from a possible six so far this season. They beat Crawley Town 1-0 on the opening day, and they secured a good point away at Colchester United at the weekend.

And Town boss Cotterill is expecting the game to be challenging for his side.

He said: “I watched Carlisle earlier in the season at Morecambe, and they were very very good.

“It’ll be a tough game for us without a shadow of a doubt, and they’ve started the season well, so it’s a game we are looking forward to.

“After you lose at the weekend, you want to get back out there pretty quickly. If you look at some of the crowds they’ve had there over the years they’re a big club.

“They’re a good team, and I’m looking forward to seeing them tomorrow night.