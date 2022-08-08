Luke Leahy: Shrewsbury must be braver

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The midfielder put in another good performance alongside loanee Taylor Moore in the centre of midfield.

The 29-year-old is into his second season at the club, after signing from Bristol Rovers.

And last year he was voted as the fans’ player of the season.

“We had good chances that their keeper saved,” he said when asked about the game.

“In the second half, we had balls flashing across their box and balls bouncing in their box as well.

“We should have got the first toe to the ball, and that is where we need to be brave and poke it in.

“Failing that, we need to know the contact is there and try and get a penalty.

“We need to work hard to put the ball in the back of the net.

“They started the game better than us.