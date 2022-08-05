Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh returns to training

Daniel Udoh has returned to training this week (AMA)

Fan favourite Udoh has not featured for Town since they played Burnley at Montgomery Waters Meadow in pre-season earlier this summer.

And even though the striker was present for his side’s EFL curtain-raiser at Morecambe last weekend, he was not fit enough to make the bench.

The forward, who scored 16 goals for Town in all competitions, has been suffering from a long-term ankle problem.

And Salop boss Cotterill is pleased with the progress he has made this week.

“It is good news really because Dan has been training,” he said when asked about his striker’s fitness.

“We are delighted with that.

“Thankfully he went along and saw a very good ankle specialist.

“And hopefully, that has cleared up the issues for Dan.”

It remains to be seen whether the former AFC Telford man will be fit enough to play a part in Salop’s first home game of the season.

Meanwhile, the boss provided an update on the fitness of summer signing Aiden O’Brien.

The 28-year-old made his Salop debut on the Lancashire coast last weekend. But he was only fit enough to make a brief cameo.

The striker has struggled with muscle soreness and tendinitis in his hip since he signed a two-year contract at Town.

And Cotterill said O’Brien’s fitness is in a similar position to where he was last weekend.

He said: “Aiden is still a slow one really.

“He had an injection early in the week, and that one really hasn’t progressed as quickly as we would have liked.

“So he is probably no better but no worse than last weekend.”

Salop’s game against Accrington will be to first-time club legend, Shaun Whalley has returned to his former club since he left this summer.

“I am,” when asked if he was looking forward to seeing him again.