Preview: Shaun Whalley returns but Shrewsbury don't want fairytales against Accrington Stanley

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1.

Shrews will be looking to build on a solid opening weekend of the League One season when they welcome Accrington Stanley to Montgomery Waters Meadow this weekend.

Town’s first home game of the season happens to coincide with Salop legend Shaun Whalley’s first game back at the Meadow since he joined the Lancashire-based club in the summer.

The winger made 257 appearances for Town across seven seasons, and he picked up an assist on his Accrington debut last weekend.

Salop will be keen to ensure Whalley has a quiet return.

While they set their sights on trying to build on a good performance and result at the Mazuma Stadium on the opening day.

Shrewsbury looked solid throughout their match at Morecambe, with defenders Tom Flanagan, Matthew Pennington and Chey Dunkley putting in good performances.

The midfield pair of Taylor Moore and Luke Leahy also shone on the Lancashire coast, providing lots of energy in a two-man midfield.

Boss Steve Cotterill will be hoping his side continues to gel and, as his summer signings find their feet, he will want them to pose more of a threat in forward areas.

The boss revealed post-match last weekend his players need to show more ‘composure’ in the final third.

Town will be sweating on the fitness of forwards Daniel Udoh and Aiden O’Brien. Shrewsbury fans will be hoping last season’s top scorer, Udoh, could be fit enough to make the bench.

The boss was hopeful the forward would return to training on grass this week.

The striker has not played since he was subbed off in Town’s 3-1 defeat at home to Burnley in pre- season.

O’Brien was fit enough for the bench last week and after a week of training he could be in a position to make more of an impact on his first appearance at the Meadow. The pair will, without doubt, provide extra options and firepower for Cotterill should he need them.

On the other hand, Accrington will be full of confidence after Korede Adedoyin scored a 96th-minute equaliser to see them snatch a point against Charlton.

John Coleman’s side showed lots of fighting spirit as they came from behind twice last weekend and had 23 attempts on goal – more than double their opponents. They are looking to build on two top-half finishes in consecutive seasons.

However, Salop may be able to exploit defensive frailty, they conceded 80 goals last term, a remarkable stat considering they finished 12th.