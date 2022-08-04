Taylor Moore working hard to perfect new Shrewsbury role

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town.

After starting his career in the centre of the park, the 25-year-old has spent most of his time playing as a defender.

But Steve Cotterill signed the promising youngster on a season-long loan from Bristol City in the summer – intending to use him in midfield – highlighting Moore's versatility as a key reason for Salop wanting to secure his signature.

He lined up alongside his captain Luke Leahy in front of Town’s back three in their League One curtain-raiser at Morecambe on the weekend, putting in a solid performance.

And he said he is still adjusting to his new position.

"It is very very different," he said when asked how he has found the move away from his more familiar role as a defender.

"You have to have your head on a swivel 360 degrees, and that is the main thing.

"Normally, I am the one who can see absolutely everything, but this time you have people coming up from behind you as well so you need to be aware of that, it is difficult."

Moore signed for Bristol City in 2016, and the former England under-20 international has since enjoyed successful loan spells at Cheltenham, Southend and Blackpool.

And he has been working hard on the training ground with the staff at Shrewsbury to adjust to his new position.

He said: "The manager is working with me, and Aaron Wilbraham is working with me tirelessly to try and perfect little things.

"Hopefully, I will be a lot more comfortable in there.

"It is also changing the way that you think, and your positioning. Sometimes you need to be higher up and it is the communication with your centre-halves as well.