Nothing for Shrewsbury to fear insists loanee Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town and Arthur Gnahoua of Morecambe.

Moore joined Town at the start of last month in a season-long loan deal from Bristol City and has bedded into the Shrews set-up well in his first few weeks, stating he would not have joined the club had he not felt they could compete in League One.

Used by boss Steve Cotterill in a defensive midfield role so far in pre-season and during Shrews’ League One curtain-raiser at Morecambe on Saturday, Moore has paid tributes to his team-mates in make it an easy adjustment.

And as he prepares for the first home game of the season on Saturday against Accrington Stanley, Moore believes Shrews have the talent in the squad to progress this season.

“Settling into the club has been really really easy,” said the 25-year-old. “That is a credit to everyone who is involved with Shrewsbury Town.

“Whether it is me or the other new lads we could all say the exact same thing; it has been such an easy ride and it has been a really good group to come into.”

After gaining their first point on the road last weekend, Moore believes their are plenty of reasons to look forward to the campaign.

“I am optimistic about the season,” he added. “It goes to show that we are walking away with a goalless draw on the first day of the season but we are striving to go and get three points as many times as possible this season.

“There is nothing that scares us at the moment. And with the group that we have got here, we have some very very good players in our dressing room. I am optimistic and I probably would not have joined the club if I wasn’t.”

Moore put in a solid performance in midfield alongside new captain Luke Leahy in the goalless draw at the Mazuma Stadium but felt Town should have come away with all three points. I would say a point is better than none,” he said. “The general feeling for myself and the boys going back into the dressing room is disappointment.

“We need to get going and we wanted to get off to the best start possible and that would have been three points. In certain parts of the game, we deserved three points, however as a defensive-minded player you are always happy walking away with a clean sheet.

“I think at certain points in the first half we took the game to Morecambe, and we had spells when we were on top and we got into the right areas, but I just think our quality from myself included from crosses and certain areas could have been done a lot better.