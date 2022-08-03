Luke Leahy 'great choice' for Shrewsbury Town captaincy

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town.

Leahy was announced as Town’s new skipper for the 2022/23 season ahead of the trip to Morecambe last weekend.

The midfielder made 45 appearances in all competitions last campaign, and although he signed having played most of his career as a left-sided defender, Town boss Steve Cotterill moved him into the middle of the park.

And Moore, who played alongside Leahy in a midfield two at Morecambe, thinks last season’s fans’ player of the year is the perfect option for the captaincy.

“He is a great choice by the gaffer,” said Moore when asked about the new skipper.

“Luke deserves that role, and the way he is in the dressing room, just reflects that as well.

“We have a few good lads that are really good leaders, and Matthew Pennington is another.

“It has made it a great group to come into.”

Moore arrived as a summer signing on loan from Bristol City.

The 25-year-old started his career in midfield, but he has since played mostly as a centre-back, and now Town boss is utilising him as a defensive midfielder again.

Moore has said he training hard to adjust to the position.

He said: “Playing in midfield is a bit alien for me at the moment.

“I am working on it very hard.