Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury's point is better than what might have been last term

I felt it was probably a game last year that we might have thrown away, but we were in control a lot more than it would have been last year.

I don’t think Steve Cotterill will be too worried we didn’t get the three points. It’s more positive to start with the clean sheet. Hopefully the goals will come.

It was a lot more of an attacking display from Town than we would’ve seen last year. There was far more control in the game.

I do think Morecambe will be relegation candidates and maybe we will look back later and wonder whether it’s a game we could’ve won – but the squad is still not quite where it’s going to be at the end of the window.

There needs to be more incomings. The starting XI is stronger than last year, with some big decision in letting big players go, but we’ve recruited better players, which is good.

But I think the manager will be looking at the depth again and hoping for more bodies through the door. I know there’s a few injuries with Daniel Udoh and Elliott Bennett not involved – I think Dan would’ve made a difference – but going into the last 20 minutes of games I’m sure he’d like a few more options to change the game.

I think they will try to bring in another one on a permanent deal before looking at the loan market, which has its difficulties.

I’m never a big fan of the window shutting after the first game of the season, I think it’s wrong. It should slam shut the day before the season starts!

But it makes it very difficult to get loans in you want, parent clubs look at them right until the very final days of the window.

It might take patience but we could be five or six games in by then and Town do need a good start.

It was a tough start last year, they didn’t start well and will be looking to definitely do a lot better. I never worry about Town against the bigger teams, they look after themselves. The style on the counter suits those.

It is the teams around us, the lower half, we struggle with, Morecambe being one and Accrington coming up at home on Saturday another.

I definitely think we saw more control at Morecambe than in similar games last year.

Accrington at home is always a struggle. They have lots of energy, but I think Town have more about them to control games. I was so pleased to see Shaun Whalley have such a good start for Accrington in their draw with Charlton.

I watched the highlights and he looked like a completely new person on that right wing causing carnage. He hasn’t been able to do that for three or four years due to formations.

Play Shaun Whalley on the right wing and he’s still one of the best wingers in the league, I genuinely believe that. His sharpness and pace bely his years, he’s 35 next week!

He turned a defender inside out, classic Shaun, and hangs a cross up to the back post, and was involved in the equaliser.

There’s nothing better than going back to one of your old clubs and showing them what they are missing and that will be Shauny’s remit as he gets to the Meadow on Saturday in front of Steve and the fans, to show them what could have been.