Morecambe 0 Shrewsbury 0 - Player ratings

Ryan Bowman

Marko Marosi

Scarcely called into action at Morecambe but made one hugely important save when Dylan Connolly broke down the right in the first half, beating away his powerful strike.

Reliable 7

Matthew Pennington

Vital block in the 93rd minute to prevent Morecambe stealing the points. He offered a threat going forward, carrying the ball into the opposition’s half.

Solid 7

Chey Dunkley

Had the job of marking Morecambe’s talisman Cole Stockton. It was a physical battle between the pair, but Dunkley fought hard and kept Stockton out of the game.

Battling 6

Tom Flanagan

Looked comfortable on the ball and carried it out of defence well. Took a nasty blow on the shin in the first half, but he recovered well and dealt with everything thrown his way.

Composed 7

George Nurse

At times in the first half had difficulty with the pacey Connolly. Found space down Salop’s left and put some dangerous crosses into the box. Hit the bar with a deflected effort.

Dangerous 6

Julien Dacosta

A quiet afternoon for the right wing-back from an attacking perspective, but he coped well defensively. Morecambe didn’t offer much on his side of the pitch.

Steady 6

Luke Leahy

The newly appointed skipper was everywhere. Always snapping into challenges. Led from the front.

Energetic 7

Taylor Moore

It will take time to get used to his new holding midfield role. But he supported his skipper well. Wasted a few good crossing opportunities, which he will want to rectify as the season progresses.

Promising 6

Tom Bayliss

Full of energy and running, getting into some great positions. Had a shot blocked inside the six-yard box after great work from Pennington. Subbed off midway through the second half.

Willing 6

Jordan Shipley

It was a quiet debut for the former Coventry midfielder. Struggled to get into the game, and was subbed off for Aiden O’Brien with 10 minutes to go.

Quiet 5

Ryan Bowman

Was a lone figure up against Morecambe’s giant centre-back, Farrend Rawson, but the forward put himself about and was always a willing runner in behind.

Isolated 6

subsitutes