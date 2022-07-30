Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury deserved all three points

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town and Morecambe played out an entertaining 0-0 draw at the Mazuma Stadium to get their campaigns underway.

In a game where Salop showed lots of promise, they secured their first league points of the season in front of 780 noisy supporters.

Town looked good in possession, and they often got into dangerous positions - but they couldn't find a way past a stubborn Morecambe defence.

And Town's boss Cotterill was pleased with the performance, and he felt his side deserved all three points.

"I think in the end we deserved to win the game," said the Salop gaffer.

"Probably only by a narrow scoreline because of the missed opportunities that we created for our teammates today.

"I thought we were the dominant side in possession.

"The only nervy bit we had was in the 93rd minute when we gave away a free kick that we didn't need to, and then we had two corners and a wide free kick."

Town's trip to the Lancashire coast last season ended in a 2-1 defeat, and the boss was keen to point out that his side put in a much better display this time out.

"We were certainly better than when we played here last year. And obviously, we have got a point on the board," said Cotterill.

"In the first game of the season you want to get your first clean sheet, your first goal or your first win, and today we ticked one of those boxes.