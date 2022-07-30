Shrewsbury Town's Matthew Pennington is eager not to be left playing catch-up

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town passes the ball..

Salop lost their first four games while also failing to score – and won just once in their first eight outings.

And although they turned it around, Matthew Pennington is keen to avoid a repeat scenario.

The former Everton man has established himself as one of the more experienced heads in the Shrews dressing room despite only signed for the club 18 months ago.

And he knows of the importance of a positive start – and hopes that can begin with the opening trip to Morecambe.

“You always want to get a good start,” insists the defender. “It is important and we don’t want to be chasing like we were last year. That is the important message to take into the game, we want to start well. The new lads have come in and gelled well and have settled in. The lads here already know the standards the lads set and that has helped the new boys settle in, knowing the dos and don’ts.

“I think our goal this season is to improve on last year, it is a new team again this year, we need to gel and get a good start going and just see where it takes us.” Pennington, who has played at right-back or centre-back since becoming one of Steve Cotterill’s first signings, initially on loan, has largely been a mainstay at the back since he arrived. Now there is a serious competition for places at the back, with Cotterill able to pick between Pennington, Tom Flanagan, who arrived in January, Taylor Moore and Chey Dunkley, who both signed this summer.

“It’s healthy to have competition for places,” added Pennington. “It is good to have, players know they have to perform and it can only be a good thing.”

Salop could be without both Dan Udoh (ankle) and new signing Aiden O’Brien (muscle soreness/tendinitis), with late calls to be made on both players. Elliott Bennett is still missing following minor ankle surgery – with Cotterill adding he is happy his side began the campaign on the road.

He explained: “I prefer to be away for the first game of the season. There is added tension and pressure when you are at home.”

Luke Leahy will lead the side out after being named captain.

“I chose Luke because he has many qualities I look for in a captain,” said Cotterill. “He’s experienced, hard-working, committed, honest, has a great understanding of the game and he’s a great talker and leader on and off the pitch.