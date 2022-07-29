Shrewsbury to make late calls on Dan Udoh and Aiden O'Brien ahead of Morecambe opener

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop head north tomorrow to face the Shrimpers in the League One curtain raiser - but they could be without two of their forward options.

O'Brien missed all three of Salop's friendlies with muscle soreness ad tendinitis in his hip - while Udoh was rested in the pre-season clash with Cardiff City after an historical ankle issue flared up.

Cotterill revealed late calls will be made as to whether the pair feature at Morecambe - while he gave an update on Elliott Bennett who remains on crutches following minor ankle surgery.

He said: "Dan Udoh and Aiden O'Brien, they will be last minute decisions as to what we do with any of them.

"Elliott Bennett won't be involved at the weekend and we've known that for a little while now.

"He will be off crutches on Monday and he as another appointment with the specialist to see where we go from here.

"That was not going to be a plain sailing one, there is a rehab period where he will be unavailable to us, he is the one longer term one at this moment.

"And we need to see how the other two are going to be closer to the weekend, and we will know a bit more going into the following week then."

Salop head to Morecambe with a bumper backing after supporters sold out the original allocation of 600 - prompting another 200 tickets to go on sale.

Cotterill added: "I mean it is a real effort to start with 600 fans, we are really pleased with that.