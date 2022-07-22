Shrewsbury unveil new home kit

Tom Bloxham and Matt Pennington in Shrewsbury's new kit

Steve Cotterill's side kick-off the League One season next weekend when they travel to take on Morecambe.

And they'll be wearing a new bespoke kit that has been designed by Umbro.

The kit design sees the club's famous blue and amber stripes blended together in a paintbrush-like effect.

A statement on the club's website said: "One of the most notable details is the sublimation printing that helps blend the blue and amber stripes together.

"It forms a speckled, paintbrush-like effect from a distance but is in reality a carefully constructed and intricate blend of blue and amber that adds a wonderful texture to the shirt."