Shrewsbury unveil new home kit

Steve Cotterill's side kick-off the League One season next weekend when they travel to take on Morecambe.
And they'll be wearing a new bespoke kit that has been designed by Umbro.
The kit design sees the club's famous blue and amber stripes blended together in a paintbrush-like effect.
A statement on the club's website said: "One of the most notable details is the sublimation printing that helps blend the blue and amber stripes together.
"It forms a speckled, paintbrush-like effect from a distance but is in reality a carefully constructed and intricate blend of blue and amber that adds a wonderful texture to the shirt."
The shirt will be available for pre-order from Monday with collections scheduled for Monday, August 8.