Burnley's Vincent Kompany: Shrewsbury Town was the hard test we needed

Vincent Kompany's new Burnley side earned a hard-working 3-1 win at Shrewsbury Town. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Former Manchester City and Belgium defender Kompany led the side he took over this summer for the first time in a public friendly at Montgomery Waters Meadow last night, where the visitors ran out 3-1 winners.

The recently-relegated Premier League outfit were pushed hard by Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury, who drew level immediately after half-time and remained well in a competitive contest until Burnley's third late on.

Eighty-nine cap Kompany, a four-time Premier League winner with City amid countless other honours, was pleased with the examination provided by Shrewsbury.

He told the Shropshire Star of Town's performance: "I wasn't surprised, I knew it was going to be the case.

"In the second half as well, you know that these teams, when they get going, they've got good players.

"They can make it hostile for you. They did a good work (out) today, they gave us exactly what we needed from the game.

"It just felt nice to be back in English football."

Kompany has already searched down a level to bring fresh talent into the squad he inherited for the Championship season after Sean Dyche was dismissed last term and former Shrews boss and assistant Mike Jackson took temporary charge.

Jackson returned to the Meadow last night, working under Kompany, while there was also a first return to Oteley Road for former Town chief executive Matt Williams, now chief operating officer and club secretary at Turf Moor.

Two of Kompany's key recruits this summer have been from League One clubs – including a reported £4million move for MK Dons star Scott Twine, as well as centre-back Luke McNally from Oxford.

It was a very useful run out for Cotterill against the side he managed for three years earlier in his career.

Five of Town's six new recruits were involved from the off, including Jordan Shipley who scored a stunning equaliser. Aiden O'Brien remained as unused substitute due to muscle soreness.