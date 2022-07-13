Shrewsbury Town gelling well as people – boss Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill oversaw his first pre-season game ahead of the 2022/23 season with a 0-0 draw at AFC Telford United (AMA)

Town drew 0-0 at National League North neighbours AFC Telford United last night in a competitive 90 minutes in warm conditions in front of almost 2,000 fans.

The Shrews boss labelled his first pre-season friendly 'a good workout' as fans caught a glimpse of five of six new summer signings, with forward Aiden O'Brien present at the New Bucks Head but missing from the squad.

Shrewsbury returned from a useful seven-day training camp in Valencia, Spain, last Saturday, which acted as an ideal opportunity for players to bond while being worked hard.

"Personally at the moment they probably know each other in person better than they know each other as footballers," Cotterill explained

"That's because they haven't spent enough game time together. When that takes shape they'll look better. There was a couple of moments.

"I think if we'd have been a bit sharper we'd have finished off those chances.

"But all in all it was a good game for us, a good run out, a lovely pitch. We were pleased with the physical side of it."

The manager added: "They've got plenty of time to know each other as footballers, I think personally is always the best way first of all.

"It helps if you like the person you're playing next to, if that makes sense.

"I'm pleased they all get on well, they know each other personally more than as footballers.

"They will have found out a lot in that game, about who can get out of areas when it's tight, who they pass to, who they might not pass to when it's tight.

"There were plenty of pluses from that game, but more importantly the physical side of the game, and no injuries is really important in pre-season."

Cotterill was encouraged by his squad's physical condition, with 16 players enjoying minutes in total. He said movements and patterns will take 'a little while' due to a new influx of additions.

Town are next in action against relegated Premier League outfit Burnley, under new boss and former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.

For hosts Telford it was a third friendly and a step up in quality after games against step five Market Drayton and Whitchurch. Carden's men edged the best opportunities on goal in an evenly-matched contest.

Carden said: "I thought it was a really good game, it was competitive, I thought both teams had spells.

"There wasn't too many chances, we had a few half-chances where they had one good chance in the last five minutes.

"Both teams will be pleased because we got a lot out of it. Their manager Steve will admit that their lads were put under a test by us and I'm really pleased with how the lads competed.

"I thought we competed from the off and showed our quality at times. At times I was a little bit critical we were surrendering the ball and not believing in ourselves.