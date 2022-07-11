Dave Edwards impressed by Shrewsbury early business

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Town have already recruited six new faces by the time the club returned from their warm weather training camp in Spain on Saturday ready for tomorrow's first friendly.

Supporters and neutral onlookers have been impressed by Town's ambitious business as the manager has moved to bolster what was a group thin on numbers with more quantity and quality.

Cotterill was honest about being unable to complete a couple of deals at the end of last summer's window. Edwards said: "I think the manager and Keith (Burt, head of recruitment) will maybe have learned from last year.

"Where they had promises from people that didn't quite materialise and then they've ended up a bit short, I think the manager's admitted to that speaking to fans.

"They've maybe wanted to get some business done, some concrete business, early because it could take lads time to get up to speed with the way the manager plays.

"I think the chairman has definitely backed the manager, the players coming in won't be cheap, so the chairman and everyone involves is putting the money on the table to spend.

"And so far it looks like the manager has spent it wisely.

"I'm not saying it's anywhere near the biggest budget in the league but you'd like to think we're now getting more and more competitive, which gives you half-a-chance."

Eight players arrived at Town last summer though the two loans did not check in until well into August after the start of the new League One season.

Shrewsbury, bolstered by their new recruits, head into their first friendly tomorrow evening at neighbours AFC Telford United.

Town fans filled the away terrace at the New Bucks Head last summer and, after the scheduled clash against Qatar SC in Benidorm was scrapped, it is the first opportunity for fans to see new faces in action.