Taylor Moore: Steve Cotterill was the reason I chose Shrewsbury Town from Bristol City

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

New loan recruit Taylor Moore has revealed how the attraction of working under Steve Cotterill was the reason behind a move to 'ambitious' Shrewsbury Town.

New loan defender Taylor Moore has linked up with his Town team-mates on pre-season camp in Spain Pic: STFC

Bristol City defender Moore, 25, yesterday became Cotterill's sixth signing of what is shaping up into an exciting summer for League One Town.

Supporters and onlookers have noted the calibre and quality of the half-a-dozen additions and former England under-20 international Moore, who arrives on loan for the season from Ashton Gate, admits that ambition caught his eye.

But the primary pull was playing under experienced boss Cotterill. He joined the Robins six months after Cotterill's sacking, but the pair have been in touch and Moore was very much aware of the manager's qualities.

Asked why he chose Salop, Moore said: “The manager – definitely the manager – and the ambition the club is showing with the signings that they’ve made over the past few weeks just shows the direction that the club wants to go but yeah, it was definitely the manager.

“Steve Cotterill is someone that I know from Bristol, I’ve met him a lot over the years so I know that the move was something that he’s eyed up and that he’s wanted to get done as quickly as possible but I’m obviously still contracted to Bristol City so it wasn’t as straight-forward.

"I definitely took my time and wanted to make sure I made the right decision but the more time I had, the more I realised that when you’ve got a really good manager like Steve Cotterill and a club that’s showing a lot of ambition and really want you, you’ve got to go.”

Moore has joined up with his new Salop team-mates in the pre-season camp in Valencia, Spain.

Recent signings Moore references include ex-Millwall, Sunderland and Portsmouth frontman Aiden O'Brien and former Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan defender Chey Dunkley, as well as Coventry title-winning duo Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss.

