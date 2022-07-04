Shrewsbury Town seal Taylor Moore loan from Bristol City

Taylor Moore faces Town in the FA Cup third round in 2019/20, which Shrewsbury won to set up a tie against Liverpool. Defender Moore has now linked up with Steve Cotterill's side. (AMA)

Central defender Moore, 25, has been with the Robins since 2016 when Lee Johnson – who succeeded Cotterill at Ashton Gate – signed him from Lens, then of the second tier in France, for a reported £1.5million.

The new addition is a versatile defender, capable of playing across the back three and even as a defensive midfielder, as well as right-back in a four.

He has since made 60 appearances for City, including 33 starts in the Championship. He captained Bristol City against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in 2020.

Moore, who moved from England to France aged seven, has enjoyed loan stints away from Bristol City. He has featured prominently for Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United, Blackpool and Hearts.

His most recently football, last season, was north of the border with the Jambos, for whom he helped secure a third-placed Scottish Premiership finish and a Scottish Cup final which ended in defeat to Rangers.

He made 23 appearances for Hearts and described it as the best year of his career to date.

All told the London-born defender has amassed more than 230 career appearances. He is said to be a committed, tough-tackling stopper also capable of looking after the ball.

The former England under-20 defender has one year remaining – plus another 12-month option – on his contract in Bristol.

Moore is a fifth new signing in the space of a week and a sixth in total for Shrewsbury and Cotterill during the close season – and a second new centre-half.

He joins Jordan Shipley, Julien Dacosta, Tom Bayliss, fellow defender Chey Dunkley and Aiden O'Brien through the doors at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Moore's arrival adds to the stiff competition in Town's rearguard ranks, with he and Dunkley now pushing Matthew Pennington, Tom Flanagan and George Nurse for the three starting roles, though it remains to be seen whether Nurse maintains a position at left wing-back.