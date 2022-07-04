Shrewsbury new-boy Aiden O'Brien: I prefer to score poacher's goals

Shrewsbury's newest recruit Aiden O'Brien (AMA)

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international last week became the fifth and latest of Steve Cotterill's new recruits this summer.

O'Brien, who most recently played for Portsmouth, is a high-profile addition for Town, having scored a number of goals with first club Millwall before switching to Sunderland two years ago.

“I like to work hard first and foremost," said O'Brien, who joined his new Town team-mates for a training camp in Valencia's Oliva Nova Beach and Golf Resort on Saturday.

"On top of that I like to be creative and score goals, I like to be creative and sniff out goals, that’s something I enjoy in football.

“I would say I’m an instinctive forward, someone who is always trying to sniff out opportunities.

"Timing is a big thing for me, I’m always trying to get across defenders and make it hard for them – make it so they can’t see me – so I’m not easy to mark.

"If a ball is coming to me in the box then I want to tap it in. That’s the kind of striker I am, I can cut in and hit it but most of my goals come through instinctive striking movements and timings in and around the area.”

O'Brien managed two seasons of double-figures for goals in League One with Millwall, where he was a favourite among supporters alongside Steve Morison, who went on to spend a brief period with Town.