Shrewsbury legend Shaun Whalley signs for Accrington Stanley

By Nathan Judah

Shrewsbury legend Shaun Whalley is staying in League One after signing a two-year deal with Accrington Stanley.

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0.
The 34-year-old made 257 appearances for Salop, scoring 39 goals across seven seasons.

Whalley has previously played for Stanley between 2006 and 2008 and went on to play for Wrexham, Southport and Luton before his move to Shropshire in 2015.

"I'm delighted to be back, I obviously played for Accrington a long time ago, but it's good to be back," said the veteran forward.

Shrewsbury Town fans hold up a sign saying, thank you Shaun Whalley.

"Hopefully I can add my ability to the group and we can kick on this season.

"I will try my hardest in every single game, every training session, and I'll be as dedicated off the pitch as I am on it."

Whalley will not have to wait long for his return to the Montgomery Waters Meadow with Stanley set to visit Steve Cotterill's men on August 6.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

