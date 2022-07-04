Jack Grimmer backing Shrewsbury for play-off push

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Wycombe's Scottish full-back Grimmer, a popular former Town loanee, has been extremely impressed with his old club's recruitment drive this summer.

Grimmer lauded Steve Cotterill's acquisition of his former Coventry team-mates Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss, while also through the door are Julien Dacosta and high profile pair Chey Dunkley and Aiden O'Brien, all in the last week.

"I wouldn't be alone in saying I've been very impressed from afar with the business and deals they've got over the line," said Grimmer, who had spells for Town between 2014-2017.

"It shows what can be done if the owners back the manager and trust in what he wants to do. It's not wanting everything instantly, if they're backing him they think they can build over two or three years.

"It goes without saying you just look at the signings they've made. You don't make those signings unless you're getting backed.

"The expectation from me is for Shrewsbury to be pushing the play-offs because you don't sign those calibre of players if you're not pushing for the play-offs, at least.

"Unfortunately for me and Wycombe it's another team we have to worry about! It'll make for an interesting season."

Grimmer faced Town twice last season as the Montgomery Waters Meadow hosts were undone by poor refereeing decisions in an early 2-1 defeat ahead of a Wycombe-dominant stalemate at Adams Park in February.

"Neither game was easy, we didn't manage to get six points so that tells a story," added the full-back, whose side went on to contest the play-off semi-finals.

"Our home game, epitomised even when things aren't going well (for Shrewsbury), they didn't really play that well, didn't offer much up front, but had the defence to rely on and had determination to throw bodies on the line.