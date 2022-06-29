Shrewsbury Town's LGBTQ+ group call for Qatar SC friendly to be cancelled

Shrewsbury Town

Steve Cotterill's side are due to face Qatar in Spain during their pre-season camp - however the club's Proud Salopians group has released a lengthy statement calling for the came to be cancelled - due to Qatar's stances on the LGBTQ+ community, women's rights and overall human rights.

In a statement on social media, the group has said that if the game, which is due to take place next Wednesday, does go ahead, then all efforts should be made to display the club's support for the LGBTQ+ community and women's rights.

In the statement, the group said: "Homosexuality is illegal and under Qatari law carries the death sentence for Muslims, with hefty prison sentences for non Muslims.

"Women are dependant on men for permission to marry, travel, pursue higher education or make decisions about their own children and over 6,500 migrant workers have died in the country since the World Cup was announced to be held in Qatar in 2010.

"Ideally, we believe the friendly versus Qatar SC should not go ahead - indeed following similar concerns from sections of the fanbase, Watford's friendly with the Qatar national team on their summer camp was cancelled.

"We understand of course that England and Wales will be heading to Qatar later this year, but unlike these sides, Shrewsbury Town have made an active choice who they play against.

"Given the complex logistics of arranging friendlies during an overseas training camp, and with the game only being a week away, should the game remain scheduled we urge our club to display its support for all human rights, the LGBTQ+ community, and women's rights at the game, as part of our #SalopForAll ethos and in light of the club's recent and ongoing support of HerGameToo, Kick it Out, and Rainbow laces amongst other campaigns.