Opening day gloom: Shrewsbury Town's curtain raiser record makes for grim reading

Action from last season's loss to Burton Albion (AMA)

Last season Salop got off to a bad start as they struggled for points and they struggled for goals before hitting form towards the end of September.

And the opening day of the season hasn't been a kind fixture for them over the last ten years.

In fact - they have won just twice on the opening day in the last ten seasons.

Here is a look back at those last ten opening day fixtures:

21/22

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Burton Albion

Fans were back and the manager was back. Steve Cotterill attended a handful of the games at the end of the previous season from the stands - but he was back in the dugout for this one.

It was one to forget though as Salop were beaten by John Brayford's goal on the half hour mark.

20/21

Portsmouth 0-0 Shrewsbury Town

Drab, goalless, one to forget. About as much that can be said for this opening day at Fratton Park.

2019/20

Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Portsmouth

It was Pompey the previous season for Salop too - but this one ended in much better circumstances.

Ryan Giles, on loan from Wolves, hit a thunderbolt from range to win the game for Salop. The last time they won on the opening day.

2018/19

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Bradford City

Another bad opening day back in 2018. Again, the odd goal settled it as Jack Payne fired home in the 19th minute to give Bradford the spoils.

2017/18

Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Northampton Town

AGAIN, another 1-0 win but this time for Town and it came late. Alex Rodman the provider and Lennell John-Lewis netted to give the Shrews the perfect start to the season.

2016/17

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 MK Dons

It was a tough start for Salop was newly relegated MK Dons came to the Meadow.

And for large parts Salop frustrated them until Daniel Powell netted the winner 17 minutes from time.

Again it was 1-0.

2015/16

Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Millwall

Another opening day loss - but this time it wasn't 1-0.

James Collins put Salop ahead on 55 minutes - but the Lions roared back and after Steve Morison levelled - Lee Gregory netted from the spot to take the points.

2014/15

AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Shrewsbury Town

Matt Tubbs and Sean Rigg netted for the Dons after James Collins' opener as it looked as though it would be a miserable start on the road for Salop in their last season in League Two.

But Collins had other ideas, latching onto a ball from Ryan Woods to score six minutes from time and rescue a point.

2013/14

Shrewsbury Town 0-0 MK Dons

They#ve faced MK Dons and Portsmouth twice in the last few years. In this one, it was another one to forget at the Meadow as the pair played out a dull 0-0 draw.

2012/13

Sheffield United 1-0 Shrewsbury Town