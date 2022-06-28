Slam Dunk! Chey eyes promotion tilt after joining Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town have signed former Oxford, Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley. Pic: AMA

Town achieved an eye-catching coup yesterday to beat rivals to the signature of the free agent defender, who penned a two-year contract with the option of a third following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

Dunkley, 30, is a League One title-winner with Wigan and has amassed more than 200 Football League appearances, as well as a significant number in the Championship. The Wolverhampton-born centre-back admits he would not have signed were it not for a shot at at promotion and, while up to 15 clubs may target that, he was encouraged by manager Steve Cotterill’s pedigree.

“It was a general chat,” said Dunkley. “He’s been in the game long enough, he’d have done his research on me as a player.

“What sold it to me was that he’s also got promoted from this division – with Bristol City I believe – so he’s got experience of winning the league and I’ve got experience of winning the league.

“It’s going to be tough – there will be 12 to 15 teams trying to achieve what we’re trying to achieve, which is to get promoted – whether that’s through play-offs or automatics, it’s definitely going to be tough.

“It’s a challenge, I’m up for it, hopefully we can achieve what we set out to which is to get promoted, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think there’s a chance of getting promoted.

“Yes I’m 30 but I’m still learning, no player isn’t learning in the game, it’s a challenge and I’m trying to do the best I can for the club.”

Dunkley’s breakthrough came at non-league Kidderminster Harriers, where impressive and dominant performances as a youngster earned him a Football League move to Oxford. He then switched to Wigan, beating Paul Hurst’s Town to the League One title, and Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.

The defender describes himself as a committed player with strong leadership qualities. His experience in the Championship to that of fellow new recruits Jordan Shipley, Tom Bayliss and Julien Dacosta.

He added: “Something else he brought to my attention was that it’s not a massive squad so that might open more doors for me to play more games. It’s not a given, I have to earn it, but I’ll work hard and make sure I’m a regular starter.”